Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred as security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) simultaneously in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan District on reported presence of terrorists. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, three terrorists were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces.

Weapons and huge cache of ammunition, including improvised explosive devices and rockets, were also recovered from the terrorists. Sepoy Faridullah (resident of Karak, age 31 years) and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan (resident of Dera Ismail Khan, age 29 years) fought bravely inflicting casualties upon terrorists and embraced martyrdom during the intense fire fight.