Ex-rulers plundered Rs1,000 bn of roads money, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that corruption is the biggest issue of Pakistan as the previous rulers had plundered Rs1,000 billion of the roads money.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating 293-km Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, he said that roads were constructed to make money in the past. “At least an amount of 1,000 billion rupees was plundered in road projects. We have been striving for elimination of corruption for the last 25 years. Our struggle will benefit the nation,” he added.

The prime minister vowed to improve connectivity on the western side in order to uplift the backward and neglected areas of the country. "Connecting the tribal areas and Balochistan with road infrastructure will bring a revolution in the country and ensure a bright future,” he said.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Balochistan. Speaking on the occasion, he said that uplift of the people of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the government. "The government has prioritised the projects according to their impact on the livelihood of the people of Balochistan. Infrastructural development, development in agriculture,isheries, power sector and subsidy on basic amenities, including Ehsaas programs are gradually gaining pace," he added.

The prime minister said that industrialization and establishment of processing plants is being expedited for the economic uplift of the locals. "Protection of local fishermen by curbing illegal trawling activities is being ensured," he added.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding improvement in governance structure, execution of government-to-government projects, fisheries sector, command area development, agriculture sector and establishment of nursing colleges. The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on road networks, power sector projects, projects by Maritime Affairs IT and Telecom Sector, industries and production and development projects in Gwadar.