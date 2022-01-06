 
Thursday January 06, 2022
Two medical colleges given to SHC&MED

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: The land, building, administrative and financial control of two medical colleges has been transferred to Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) with immediate effect.

According to two separate notifications issued by SHC&MED, in compliance of the decision of the Provincial Cabinet, taken in its 49th meeting held on 23rd Nov, 2021, and according to Rule 30(2) of the government of the Punjab, Rules of Business 2011, land, building, administrative and financial control of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat, and Sargodha Medical College was transferred to SHC&MED.

