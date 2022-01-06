GSV to set up football stadiums, academies, leagues

KARACHI: The Global Soccer Venture (GSV) is going to launch football projects in the country, including establishing football stadiums, academies and leagues.

They will unveil the development programmes in a couple of days, 'The News' learnt on Wednesday.

Informed sources said that GSV invited football coaches from Spain, Itlay, Germany and Belgium, who would visit various cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot. They will select boys through trials for grooming them in academies.

The sources said that these foreign coaches would reach Pakistan on or around January 15. The sources said that GSV CEO Zabe Khan along with Michael Owen, a renowned former England and Liverpool footballer and GSV brand ambassador, would announce all the details of their projects through a virtual press conference on Thursday (today) evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that GSV has signed a 10-year agreement with the NED University of Engineering and Technology (NED) to create the first soccer city stadium in Pakistan, involving an investment of $12 million.

The PTI-led federal government is supporting GSV in launching the projects of football development in the country which will enhance the involvement of private sector in sports promotion.

Sources further said the government has engaged GSV for all the football-related events in Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive. The sports infrastructure of universities in these 10 cities will be used for the football talent hunt, coaching, and events.