Wednesday January 05, 2022
National

RAWALPINDI

January 05, 2022

RAWALPINDI: After completion of police investigation in the Wajiha Swati murder case, Civil Judge Rawalpindi Zaheer Safdar sent all the six accused to the Adiala Jail here on Tuesday. Police informed the court that it recovered murder weapon and vehicle used for bringing the victim’s body.

