Clashes erupt between Turkmen, Islamic Emirate forces: official

KABUL: A clash broke out between Islamic Emirate and Turkmen border forces on Monday morning along the border in Khamab district of northern Jawzjan province, local officials said.

The head of the provincial department of information and culture, Helal Balkhi, said that the armed dispute was triggered after Turkmen forces opened fire on Islamic Emirate forces who went to the sight to investigate the death of a civilian reportedly killed by Turkmen forces. According to the official, Turkmen forces also beat another civilian.

The Islamic Emirate forces suffered no casualties in the clashes, he said. This comes as earlier a video on social media appears to show Islamic Emirate forces destroying fencing built by the Pakistani military on the Durand Line.