Bringing Nawaz back: AGP asks law officers to prepare well

LAHORE: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan has met federal law officers at the Lahore High Court, where PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif's affidavit in former premier Nawaz Sharif’s case was discussed, Geo News reported on Monday.
The attorney general also discussed other cases pending under the jurisdiction of the federal government, sources told Geo News. According to the sources, the AGP instructed federal law officers to appear in courts, prepare strong arguments, and complete pending cases expeditiously.
It is pertinent to mention that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed a day earlier that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the AGP to ensure PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is brought back to the country.
