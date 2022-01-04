Israeli media outlets hacked on Soleimani’s killing anniversary

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two major Israeli media outlets were hacked early on Monday with a threatening message that appeared linked to the killing of a top Iranian general two years ago.

The website of the English-language Jerusalem Post and the Twitter account of Hebrew-language Maariv were taken over with a picture of a fist firing a shell out of a ring with a red stone on a finger toward an exploded dome.

The hacking came exactly two years after the January 3, 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.