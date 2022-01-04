‘We must use the lens of facts to tell the untold story of 1971’

"After 50 years of the separation of East and West Pakistan, it is time we use the lens of facts and objective analysis to tell the untold story about the reasons that led to the creation of Bangladesh.”

This was stated by Senator (retired) Javed Jabbar in a discussion hosted by the South Asia Forum, according to a press release issued by the forum on Monday.

Among the other speakers of the discussion were Dr Huma Baqai and Dr Junaid Ahmed. It was moderated by Syed Jawaid Iqbal, chairman, SouthAsia Forum. The talk was held with particular reference to the recent launch of an English documentary film “Separation of East Pakistan – The Untold Story”, produced by Javed Jabbar.

In his keynote address, Senator (retired) Javed Jabbar said the documentary on the separation of East Pakistan is not the first or the last attempt to know the obscure facts about the fall of Dhaka in 1971 as how the history has purposefully been manipulated against Pakistan to ensure continued unrest between the two Muslim nations who were once part of the same country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Huma Baqai, an author and associate professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, said there is currently a wave of goodwill between Pakistan and Bangladesh and this positive gesture must be continued to lead both the countries towards stronger ties and mutual cooperation in different areas.

In his address, Dr Junaid Ahmed, who is the author of the book 'Creation of Bangladesh: Myths Exploded', focused on demystifying the baseless propaganda peddled by Indian lobbyists, particularly with regards to the mass killing of about three million Bengalis in East Pakistan, as such a mass level of carnage committed against the Bengalis could never

be a possibility, as falsely disseminated by India.

Concluded with a question and answer session with the audience, the talk was attended by eminent scholars, intellectuals, celebrities and a large number of people from different walks of life.