Pakistan has less inflation than India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that inflation ratio in Pakistan is lower than various world countries including India.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said economic conditions in Pakistan were better than in the world, and people would not be affected by the finance bill, and taxes would not burden them. He said that the price of petrol in Pakistan was lower in the whole region. “In the next five months, the prices would reduce,” he hoped.
CHITRAL: Two young men were found dead in the guardroom of a telephone company at tourist resort Barmoghlasht near the...
LONDON: A research station in Antarctica is battling a coronavirus outbreak, with at least 16 of the 25 workers...
MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police have arrested as many as 119 proclaimed offenders wanted in murder, attempting murder...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau , Rawalpindi on Sunday claimed to have made direct and indirect...
HANGU: The relatives and other citizens staged a protest against the alleged murder of a resident by police during a...
KARACHI: Former senior vice president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig...
Comments