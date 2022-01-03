Pakistan has less inflation than India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that inflation ratio in Pakistan is lower than various world countries including India.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said economic conditions in Pakistan were better than in the world, and people would not be affected by the finance bill, and taxes would not burden them. He said that the price of petrol in Pakistan was lower in the whole region. “In the next five months, the prices would reduce,” he hoped.