Hindu trader shot dead in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A Hindu trader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in district Khairpur.Reports said some unidentified motorcyclists gunned down local Hindu trader Sunil Kumar, son of Gogal, at the granary market at Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur when the victim was returning home after closing his shop.

Local traders, including the residents, protested against the police inaction against the culprits. They said the police completely failed to maintain law and order situation in the area. They demanded immediate arrest of the killers, threatening to go for shutter-down strike, if the police failed to apprehend the culprits.