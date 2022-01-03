Bid to smuggle 480 urea bags to Afghanistan foiled

ISLAMABAD: Collectorate of Customs Quetta foiled a bid to smuggle 24000 kg of urea worth Rs7.2 million to Afghanistan via Chaman boarder under the garb of potato trade.

As per statement issued by Federal Board of Revenue on Saturday, acting on a tip, a team of Custom House Chaman intercepted a 10-wheelers truck and thoroughly examined it. During searching, the custom team recovered 480 bags of urea, each weighing 50 kg being transported to Afghanistan under the cover of fresh potatoes. The custom police arrested a person and lodged an FIR against the exporters and a clearing agent.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin and Chairman FBR Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed have commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.