Wajiha Swati murder case: Three more accused remanded in police custody for four days

RAWALPINDI: Duty Judge Talat Waheed Saturday approved a four-day physical remand of three new accused in Wajiha Swati murder case.

The accused had cleaned the crime scene where Wajiha Swati was murdered. The court also accepted the police request and extended the physical remand of the main accused Rizwan Habib, his father Hurriatullah Bangash and personal employee Sultan Khan to four more days.

The court directed the police to present all the six accused before it on January 4. The names of the three new accused are Zahida Yousaf, Zaid Yousaf and Yousaf Masih. They cleaned the crime scene where Rizwan Habib murdered his ex-wife Wajiha.

“We have recovered the murder weapon and the vehicle in which the accused shifted the body of Wajiha Swati to Lakki Marwat. We want to recover some important things and connections in this case,” the police said in a statement submitted to the court and requested for extension in the physical remand of all the accused for further investigation.

The court accepted the request and extended the remand of Rizwan Habib, his father and the personal employee to four more days and handed them in the police custody for further investigation. The court directed the police to complete the investigation soon.

Rizwan Habib, who abducted and killed Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American woman two months ago, has confessed to killing his ex-wife. Upon his identification, the police retrieved the victim’s body from a house in Lakki Marwat. Rizwan had killed Wajiha on the very first day of her arrival from the United States and shifted her body from Rawalpindi to Lakki Marwat on the advice of his servant.