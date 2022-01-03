Five arrested with illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Police claimed to have arrested five persons in possession of illegal arms during a crackdown. Chontra Police arrested three accused, Zayad, Habibullah, and Tahirullah besides recovering three pistols of 30 bore from them.
Similarly, Saddar Bairooni Police nabbed Rehmatullah and Mohammad Atiq and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from them. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation. City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.
CHITRAL: Two young men were found dead in the guardroom of a telephone company at tourist resort Barmoghlasht near the...
LONDON: A research station in Antarctica is battling a coronavirus outbreak, with at least 16 of the 25 workers...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that inflation ratio in Pakistan is lower than...
MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police have arrested as many as 119 proclaimed offenders wanted in murder, attempting murder...
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau , Rawalpindi on Sunday claimed to have made direct and indirect...
HANGU: The relatives and other citizens staged a protest against the alleged murder of a resident by police during a...
Comments