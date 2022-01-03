Food court inaugurated at Multan DHA

MULTAN: Commander Southern Command (Multan) and Project Management Committee Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider inaugurated a food court at Defence Housing Authority here, an ISPR press release said on Sunday.

The project management committee chairman lauded the efforts of the DHA team for making the residential project as recreation spot. He said that international golf course ‘Rumanza’ was equipped with modern facilities. It would promote sports culture and tourism in the region, he added.

DHA Multan Project Director Brig Shoaib Anwar Keyani said that opening of food court would offer not only delicious cuisines but recreation to the families also. A dancing fountain and play land for children had also been introduced at the food court, he told. Due to the CPEC, the importance of Multan had increased, he added. Brig Shoaib Anwar Keyani said that the DHA was not only a residential project but it would also emerge as economic hub.