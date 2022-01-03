 
Monday January 03, 2022
Saqlain steps down as interim coach

Ramiz Raja has signalled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of the Pakistan Cricket team

By Our Correspondent
January 03, 2022
Saqlain Mushtaq. File photo
Saqlain Mushtaq. File photo 

LAHORE: Former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is likely to be replaced by a foreign expert.

A day earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.

“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja.

