Saqlain steps down as interim coach

LAHORE: Former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is likely to be replaced by a foreign expert.
A day earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.
“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja.
JOHANNESBURG: Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf has told the current national squad they will win the Africa Cup of...
KARACHI: In what was a record-breaking performance, Omar Khalid won the Faldo Series Pakistan title with a whopping...
SYDNEY: Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini both slumped to shock defeats in their opening matches of the season at...
KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association has come forward to end the acute shortage of junior events in the...
ABy our correspondentKARACHI: Pakistan Navy won the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship with 20 gold medals at PN...
AMELBOURNE: Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said on Sunday there was still “quite a bit to play out” on whether...
Comments