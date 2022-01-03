Saqlain steps down as interim coach

Saqlain Mushtaq. File photo

LAHORE: Former off spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and is likely to be replaced by a foreign expert.

A day earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.



“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja.