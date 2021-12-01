Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as head coach for West Indies series

Interim Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as an interim head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against West Indies.

The West Indies team is arriving in Pakistan in a week’s time to play T20 and One-day International series during their fifteen-day stay in Pakistan.

“Saqlain will continue to be the interim head coach of the national cricket team for the limited overs series against West Indies,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

The PCB, however, has yet to decide on bowling and batting coaches for the forthcoming series. “In a few days’ we are to make a decision on that. One thing is certain that Saqlain will continue to be the head coach of the team for the series against West Indies,” the official said.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PCB is expected to make a decision on the permanent Pakistan head coach during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) engagements — most probably in February.

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March 2022. Before that, the PCB is expected to announce a new head coach for a long term.