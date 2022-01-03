Over 1.75m Indian users banned from Whatsapp

MUMBAI: US-based messenger platform Whatsapp banned over 1.75 million Indian accounts in November last year for allegedly abusing its service, the company said in its sixth user safety monthly report on Sunday.
These Indian accounts were taken out on complaints received from other users via the company's abuse detection mechanism that monitored user activities on the platform. The Whatsapp monthly report was published in accordance with India's Information Technology Rules 2021, which became effective in May that required large digital platforms of over 5 million users to publish compliance report every month on complaints received and action taken.
