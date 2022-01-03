DHA residents discuss civic issues with CBC executive officer

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) residents met executive officers of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to discuss civic problems of the area.
According to a statement issued by the CBC on Sunday, a delegation of DHA residents called on the CBC Executive Officer Muhammad Saleem Hassan Wattoo to discuss the issues in the cantonment area.
The CBC executive officer told the delegation, which was led by Aziz Suharwardy, that the CBC had purchased 52 tractors and 46 dumpers. He added that in the pipeline were 15 dumpers and three garbage compactors that would be part of the CBC in one month. Wattoo explained that he had issued directives for the installation of 3,000 LED street lights on various roads.
