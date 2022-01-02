Pakistan cricketers safe as Covid-19 hits BBL

LAHORE: All Pakistan cricketers in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL) are reportedly safe after reports emerged that several players and members of the support staff contracted Covid-19 forcing Cricket Australia to call an emergency meeting to discuss the status of the league.

The Pakistan players who are part of the BBL are Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Mohammad Hasnain (Syndey Thunder), Ahmad Daniyal (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun (Melbourne Stars) and Fakhar Zaman (Brisbane Heat).

Sydney Thunders reported four coronavirus cases, causing panic and uncertainty in the BBL camp. All members who tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing a seven-day isolation period.