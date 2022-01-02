Pakistan cricketers safe as Covid-19 hits BBL

LAHORE: All Pakistan cricketers in Australia for the Big Bash League (BBL) are reportedly safe after reports emerged that several players and members of the support staff contracted Covid-19 forcing Cricket Australia to call an emergency meeting to discuss the status of the league.
The Pakistan players who are part of the BBL are Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Shadab Khan (Sydney Sixers), Mohammad Hasnain (Syndey Thunder), Ahmad Daniyal (Melbourne Stars), Syed Faridoun (Melbourne Stars) and Fakhar Zaman (Brisbane Heat).
Sydney Thunders reported four coronavirus cases, causing panic and uncertainty in the BBL camp. All members who tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing a seven-day isolation period.
ISLAMABAD: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai tested positive for Covid-19 as he missed the flight to West Indies for the Under-19...
SYDNEY: Ichi Ban was confirmed on Saturday as the overall handicap winner of the gruelling Sydney-to-Hobart yacht...
KARACHI: The national senior hockey team’s training camp is likely to be held in Lahore from the middle of January...
SYDNEY: Roberto Bautista Agut got Spain’s New Year off to a perfect start Saturday with a crushing ATP Cup win over...
KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan has asked WAPDA to support Maqbool Hussain as he has potential to...
KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed has said that cricket events held in Pakistan with tennis balls have...
Comments