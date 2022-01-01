PTI committed to fulfilling its promises: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in fulfilling the promises made to the people.
In his tweet on Friday, SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mission of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, every family in Punjab would have a new Pakistan Health Card within three months for free medical treatment in private hospitals.
He further said that the main objective of the government is to serve the people without discrimination or political affiliation. “PTI is the only national political force, determined to provide health facilities to the people at doorsteps so that no one could make lame excuses to get medical treatment from abroad and flee from the country.”
PESHAWAR: A well-researched book on accomplished Urdu poet, late Prof Mohsin Ehsan has hit the market which sheds...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday saw a heated debate on the rising incidents of child kidnapping in...
LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has issued show-cause notice to Layyah deputy commissioner and directed him...
MANSEHRA: Speakers at a function have linked development with the elimination of corruption.“If we want to put our...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday rejected the proposed mini-budget, saying the Rs343...
MARDAN: Ten proclaimed offenders, five abettors in various crimes and 100 other suspects were rounded up during search...
Comments