Rulers live in cheapest, people in costliest Pakistan, says Shehbaz

LAHORE: PMLN President Shahbaz Sharif Friday said the present rulers lived in the cheapest Pakistan and the people in the costliest Pakistan. “This corrupt company has now entered the phase of bankruptcy. The PTI will take a new U-turn in 2022 after taking Pakistan and the nation to a blind alley. The nation should be attentive,” he said in a statement.

He said the disastrous consequences of handing the keys of the State Bank of Pakistan over to the IMF and the mini-budget will appear in the coming days.

He said the government’s claim that the mini-budget will not burden the poor people was extreme brutality. “Imran Niazi has laid down his arms before the IMF in the economic war,” he said. Shehbaz said it had been a tradition of PTI to impose a new storm of inflation on the nation every year. He said Imran had declared 2021 a year of development but this year too proved a year of destruction. The incumbent government is a lesson for the nation, as this experience has cost heavily to them, he underlined.