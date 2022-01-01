Govt warned against curtailing LG reps’ powers

SWABI: The Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) candidates, who were elected in recent local government elections, said on Friday they would have no choice but launch a protest campaign if the government failed to provide them with adequate development funds.

Talking to media persons, Ghulam Haqqani, who was elected as Chairman of Razaar tehsil and Mohammad Rahim Jadoon as chairman of Topi tehsil, said the opposition political parties would stage protests if the funds were not released by the government.