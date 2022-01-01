Sarwar briefs Imran on clean water project, university reforms

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and appreciated the historic project of National Health Card.

He briefed the premier about his contacts with various members of the European and British Parliament during his recent visits abroad, ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, reforms in universities and measures to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The governor informed the PM that 1,500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had been completed and clean drinking water would be provided to about 8 million people of Punjab. Projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority for the next year were also finalised.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar also briefed Imran Khan about the steps being taken in collaboration with the Overseas Commission Punjab for solving problems of expatriate Pakistanis. He said that provision of basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the government for which all measures would be taken.

Besides, Governor Mohammad Sarwar also met CM Usman Buzdar at Governor’s House and discussed new local bodies system in Punjab and various other issues. The two leaders discussed issues related to Punjab's new local governments (LGs) system, political situation, ongoing projects of development and other issues were discussed.

Governor Sarwar said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pursuing a policy of devolution and the new local government system in Punjab was a clear indication that the government believed in solving the problems of the people at their doorsteps. He said that provision of basic amenities to people was top priority of the government.

Ch Sarwar said people had given a mandate to the PTI government for five years, adding that the government would complete its constitutional term and the general elections in the country would be held in 2023. He said the political opponents had failed in the past and would also fail in future. He advised the opposition to wait for next general elections instead of taking to the streets.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said providing maximum relief and facilities to people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was top priority of the government and National Health Card project speaks volumes for Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to serve masses. With each passing day, the people would be made more prosperous and the opposition elements would fail in their designs, he added.