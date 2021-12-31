Four killed in Somalia

MOGADISHU: At least four people were killed on Thursday when fighters from the Al-Shabaab jihadist group raided a town near Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said. The attack came as the troubled country was in the grip of an escalating political crisis pitting the president against the prime minister.
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters on Thursday as tens of thousands of demonstrators...
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend...
LONDON: The conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking is a further blow for her embattled...
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Authorities in Bangladesh’s main tourist resort scrapped a dedicated beach section for...
NEW DELHI: The Indian government extended on Thursday a special law giving armed forces sweeping powers in the...
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday he is "convinced" that "effective...
Comments