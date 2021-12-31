 
Friday December 31, 2021
World

Four killed in Somalia

By AFP
December 31, 2021
MOGADISHU: At least four people were killed on Thursday when fighters from the Al-Shabaab jihadist group raided a town near Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police said. The attack came as the troubled country was in the grip of an escalating political crisis pitting the president against the prime minister.

