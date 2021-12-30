Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

ATHENS: Greece on Wednesday banned music in bars and restaurants in a bid to limit New Year’s Eve parties as part of new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"Omicron is now the dominant strain and the public health system is under pressure," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a televised address.
From Thursday and until January 16, "restaurants and entertainment venues will only be able to host tables of six people and music will be banned," he said.
