Cyberattack cripples publication at major Norway media group

OSLO: Norway’s second-largest media group on Wednesday said a ransomware attack has halted the publication of some of its local newspapers in print for the foreseeable future.
A media said digital intruders were demanding a ransom to hand back control of affected servers after the cyberattack targeted the company in the night of Monday to Tuesday. —AFP
