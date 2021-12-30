CM to visit Chitral soon

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced to visit upper and lower Chitral districts soon.

Talking to a delegation from Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral at the Chief Minister’s House, he said that during his visit he would issue directives on the spot to district administrations and other quarters concerned to resolve the issues on priority basis

He said that Malakand would be divided into two divisions in order to improve the services delivery system and to facilitate the general public. He maintained that the headquarters of the new division would be finalised after consultation with the people of Chitral and Dir.

The chief minister said that he would shortly visit both the districts where he would interact with local people and listen to their issues in the presence of the officials of the district administrations and other relevant authorities. The chief minister assured that he would go all out to reflect on the important project of Atak irrigation channel in the upcoming PSDP.“This longstanding project is of vital importance for the agricultural uplift of Chitral,” said and made it clear that the provincial government had proposed the project for the current PSDP but due to certain reasons it could not be included in the current PSDP.

Earlier, the delegation headed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Minorities Wazir Zada apprised the chief minister about issues, said a handout.

The delegates thanked the chief minister for taking keen interest for the development of Chitral.