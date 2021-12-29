Regularisation of ex-Fata project employees on the cards

PESHAWAR: A committee constituted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the erstwhile Fata Project Employees Regularisation Bill 2021 has agreed to the recommendations to regularise the 121 project employees of merged districts.

An official handout said the Establishment Department had been ordered to submit a report to the committee within 60 days for final decision about the fate of the remaining 32 project employees, who were out of the regularisation process.

It said that a meeting of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas Project Employees Regularisation Bill 2021 was held at the assembly conference hall here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai presided over the meeting.

He told the meeting that all the project employees engaged in the merged districts who were meeting the set criteria would be regularised by making amendments to the bill. The meeting agreed to the recommendation to regularise the services of 121 project employees. Members of the committee, including Naeema Kishwar, Inayatullah, Nisar Ahmed, Sardar Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Shagufta Malik, Rehana Ismail, Waqar Ahmed, Baserat Khan, Pir Fida Mohammad, Bahadur Khan, Rangiz Ahmad, Shafiq Sher Afridi, Munawar Khan, Ikhtiar Wali, Humayun Khan, Mir Kalam Wazir, Khushdil Khan, Musawar Khan and Syed Fakhar Jahan, attended the meeting. The special and additional secretaries Establishment Department, advocate general and additional advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives of the Law Department were also present.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the government was striving to bring the merged districts on a par with other areas of the province. He said that a new era of development and prosperity had begun in the tribal districts.