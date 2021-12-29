KP PPP leaders remember Benazir Bhutto for her struggle

PESHAWAR: The leaders and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said Benazir Bhutto Shaheed played playing a historic role in the restoration and later strengthening of democracy throughout her life.

They were speaking at various functions arranged by the PPP KP chapter to mark 14 death anniversary of the party co-chairperson.

The provincial leaders including Syed Ayub Shah, Syed Tahir Abbas, Anwar Zeb, Misbahuddin, Ghani Gul Mehsud, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, Tila Mohammad and others address one such event organized by the party provincial secretariat.

The participants offered Quran Khwani for the departed soul of the leader who was assassinated at Liaqat Bagh in Rawalpindi on December 27 in 2007.

They said the Benazir Bhutto shaheed rendered great sacrifices for democracy it was because of her that democratic norms were flourishing in the country.

The speakers said the first woman prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan struggled hard for the development of the country when she assumed power in 1988 and 1993, respectively.

They said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the political heir of Benazir Bhutto and ZA Bhutto and would lead the people and pull the country out of the existing crisis.