‘Pakistan to guide Asian countries about forestry, green initiatives’

Islamabad: Pakistan will have the honour to guide the Asian countries about forestry and green initiatives to cope with the negative impacts of the climate change.

According to the details, Pakistan was one of the three countries—two others included Costa Rica and Congo---that were selected as ‘Forestry Champions’ in the world during UN Climate Summit COP26 held in Glasgow.

Now the United Nations has entrusted these three countries with the task to guide their continents about forestry and green initiatives as part of the global efforts to cope with the growing challenge of the climate change.

An official confirmed that Pakistan would now act as a leading green country in the Asian region and it would share its experiences with the regional countries about highly acclaimed green initiatives such as Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, Clean Green Pakistan and Protected Areas Initiatives.

He said Pakistan was awarded the title of ‘Forestry Champion’ along with Congo and Costa Rica at the third place due to its ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that despite facing economic challenges Pakistan has decided to convert coal based power plants to renewable energy in phases and talks are also underway with the Chinese firms to implement this decision within stipulated timeframe.

“Pakistan will now be part of a community of leaders disrupting business-as-usual to lead the way to a nature-positive global economy and halt nature loss by 2030,” he said.

He said “The government has introduced the Green Stimulus project, aimed at promoting plantation; setting up nurseries and natural forests; encouraging honey fruit and olive plantations; and creating jobs as well as restoring the natural ecosystem in the country.”