PSB’s election commission to conduct federations’ elections now

ISLAMABAD: National sports hierarchy will never be the same again as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and federations are set to be drawn in a battle aimed at protecting respective constitutions following the changes approved by the highest forum in the country.

The federal cabinet that met under Prime Minister approved the establishment of Election Commission that will work in coordination with the sports board and will conduct federations’ four-yearly elections. The PSB in coordination with the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will soon announce the formation of the Election Commission with the prime objective of conducting all the federations’ elections on the completion of the four-yearly term. All those sports bodies affiliated with the PSB will have to follow the procedure.

On the other hand, every federation is affiliated with the international body and as such follows the election rules inked by that body. Say, the weightlifting federation has been following rules finalised by the international body instead of the one that will be framed by the PSB-backed election commission.

The same is the case with all major sports federations including hockey, tennis, squash and numerous others sports federations. It is unlikely that these federations will accept the PSB’s direct interference in their election, these federations can accept the PSB election commission as an observer but will not agree to give this commission the entire authority to conduct federation elections, hence the chances of direct confrontation between the stakeholders cannot be ruled out.

The cabinet on Tuesday also approved the formation of the Dispute Resolution Commission aiming at overseeing the disciplinary matters of these federations. Say if a federation takes any disciplinary action or imposes fines on the players/officials, the commission will have the authority to revisit it and if deemed it necessary can wave off the ban. Federations are unlikely to accept the Dispute Resolution Commission role as a watchdog as every federation has set rules to deal with disciplinary matters.

In total, six amendments in the PSB constitution were approved by the cabinet on CCLC recommendations. These also include the appointment of a financial officer in the PSB and making necessary changes in the qualification of PSB Governing Board formation.

The Board consists of eleven members. The amendment means necessary adjustments in criteria to select members and representatives of three sports federations.

The amendment in the PSB constitution regarding the appointment of the director general was also approved. Islamabad High Court has already expressed its reservation on the appointment of DG PSB during a recent judgment. The new amendment will empower the PM to appoint the new DG rather than the federal government — the criteria that was not followed in the appointment of Col (r) Asif Zaman.

It has been made a prerequisite for all sports contingents/squads traveling abroad to get NOC from the federal government. No squad or player can travel abroad without an NOC.

The PSB has been given powers to take action against any sports body working within the country — the clause that was abolished earlier but has now been restored.