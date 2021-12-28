Three Chinese deprived of valuables in Lahore

LAHORE: Three Chinese were deprived of valuables and a rifle near Adda Plot. The victims were on way to a factory in Sundar from Bahria Town when they reached near Ada Plot, six armed robbers held them hostage and looted valuables and an automatic rifle from them. Sadr SP Hassan Javed visited the spot and supervised collection of evidence. The CM took notice of the incident.
