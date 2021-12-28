Opposition discusses four names for NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition in the parliament has started consultation on proposed names for chairman of the National Accountability Bureau. The steering committee of the combined opposition has received four names from parties, including the PML-N, JUI-F and PPP.

According to sources, the PML-N has proposed the name of Nasir Mehmood Khosa and Salman Siddique, the JUI-F named Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad while the PPP has proposed former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani. The sources said the steering committee would finalise three names and send the three names to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

