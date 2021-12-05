Process to appoint new NAB chairman starts this week

ISLAMABAD: The process to appoint a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman will start this week.

According to sources, the Law Ministry will send a summary to the president this week as the prime minister had issued instructions to the ministry in this regard. Under the new law, the president will make written consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly after which the new NAB chairman will be appointed. Sources said that the president will seek names for the post from the prime minister through a letter and send them to the opposition leader. The issue will be decided by a parliamentary committee if they fail to reach a consensus.