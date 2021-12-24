Reshuffle in NAB: New DGs posted in Lahore, Sukkur

ISLAMABAD: In a major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Director-General Lahore Shahzad Saleem and Director-General Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig have been transferred and posted to NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, after approval of Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday.
Shahzad Saleem has been posted as Director Awareness and Prevention Division at the NAB (HQ), Islamabad. In his place, Jamil Ahmed has been posted in NAB Lahore. Jamil was currently awaiting posting at NAB (HQ), Islamabad.
DG Sukkur, Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig, has been posted as Director T&P NAB (HQ), Islamabad, and in his place, Mirza SultanMuhammad Saleem, currently posted as T&R Division NAB (HQ) Islamabad, has been posted in Sukkur. Masood Alam Khan, currently A&P Division NAB (HQ) Islamabad, has been posted in Operation Division NAB (HQ) Islamabad.
