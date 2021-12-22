NAB not obstructing businessmen: Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said no initiative of the anti-graft body has created difficulties for the business community before and will not happen now as it always believes in performing its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law.

“The NAB is a business-friendly organisation which gives top priority to resolving the problems of the business community and has referred the cases of income tax, sales tax and under invoicing to the FBR, he said in a meeting with the delegation of Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry that called on him Tuesday.

A seven-member delegation of Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Syed Raza Haider Naqvi met with Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) at the NAB Headquarters. The delegation appreciated the efforts of the NAB for making country corruption-free.

Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the business community is the backbone of country’s development and prosperity. He said the NAB has great regard for the business community which is playing an important role in country’s progress.

NAB chairman said he met with the representatives of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Karachi, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and business community representatives have appreciated the efforts of the NAB for resolution of their problems. He said after assuming the responsibilities of his office, he decided to personally listen to the grievances of the people across the country on last Thursday of every month.

He said the NAB has established a special cell at the NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, headed by director for resolving the complaints of the business community and has also set up special cells at regional offices for promptly resolving the complaints of business community.