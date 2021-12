National Ranking Badminton starts

LAHORE: The All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament started on Monday at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda.

The tournament will end on December 31.

Khalid Khan, Director General Khyber Pkhtunkhwa Sports Directorate, inaugurated the tournament. He stated in his speech that they were supporting all national sports events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as eight matches of boys singles under-14 were played while 15 matches in men’s singles were decided with the seeded players moving to the next round.

Boys Singles U-13 1st Round: Mirza Ahmed Hafeez (ISB) beat Rehan Zahid (Bal) by 21-1, 21-5, Zain Ul Abdin (PB) beat Azaan Khalil (KP) by 21-16, 21-12, Ali Danish (Sindh) beat Hassan Sohail (PB) by 21-13, 21-19, Muhammad Ibrahim (PB) beat Shahzain Malik (ISB) by 21-14, 21-11, Mahbeer Bukhari (ISB) beat Hasnain Fareed (KP) by 21-9, 21-14, M Sulaman (ISB) beat Zohaib Afridi (KP) by 21-8, 21-1, M Haris (KP) beat Saleh Muhammad (PB) by 21-9, 21-11, Khuzaima Shahzad (PB) beat M Faizan (Bal) by 21-9, 21-6, Mirza Ahmed Hafeez (ISB) beat Fasih Ur Rehman (PB) by 21-3, 21-8

Men Singles 1st Round: Murad Ali (KP) beat Muhammad Noman (SNGPL) by 21-18, 21-18, Uzair Khan (Army) beat Malik Danyaal (KP) by 21-16, 21-7, Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) beat Zohaib Khan (Police) by 23-21, 9-21, 21-17, Ahsan Asif (Wapda) beat Shujaat Ali Khan (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-6, Usama Shafi (PB) beat Hashir Bashir (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-16, Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Tahir Khan (Police) by 21-14, 21-18, Amir Saeed (Wapda) beat Rai Abdul Manan (Army) by 21-12, 21-13, Tahir Shah (KP) beat Ihtisham Ali (Army) by 17-21, 21-12, 22-20, Anjum Bashir (PB) beat Yasir Ali (PB) by 24-22, 21-14, Abuzar Rasheed (PB) beat Fawadur Rehman (Army) by 21-8, 21-18, Aoun Abbas (Wapda) beat Saad Amir (PB) by 12-21, 21-16, 21-17, Raja Muhammad Hasnain (PB) beat Fazal Ur Rehman (KP) by 21-12, 21-11, Raza Ali Adil (PB) beat Ahmer Jalal (PB) by 21-16, 22-24, 21-16, Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Ahmed Tariq (SNGPL) by 21-8, 21-12, Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Haris (KP) by 21-13, 21-8, Ibrahim Rasheed (ISB) beat Abdul Manan (PB) by 22-20, 17-21, 21-15.