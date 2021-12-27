Checking overcharging responsibility of administration: Punjab CS

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has said that checking overcharging and ensuring availability of essential commodities at the fixed rate is a responsibility of the administration.

Presiding over a meeting at Commissioner's Office Multan on Sunday, he said the system of market committees would be improved to stabilise prices of commodities. The meeting also reviewed development schemes of Multan division, fertiliser prices, availability, price control measures, and corona vaccination campaign.

The chief secretary said special measures should be taken to curb smuggling of fertilizers. He asked the deputy commissioners to closely monitor prices and availability of fertilizers and continue crackdown with the help of special branch.

The CS said corruption would not be tolerated in any case. He said there were complaints of corruption in revenue department, adding that action must to be taken against the corrupt officials. He directed the deputy commissioners to conduct regular visits of the Land Record Centres. He also directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure early disposal of pending revenue cases.

The CS said the pace of work on development schemes should be expedited and all targets for the current year should be achieved. He lauded the performance of the commissioner Multan, and deputy commissioners.

The meeting was informed that Rs13 billion had been earmarked for 565 schemes of Multan division in the annual development programme, out of which 542 schemes had been approved and work orders of 508 had been issued. Work was underway on a 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Multan while crackdown is also being launched on fertilizer hoarders.

Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal also visited the under-construction project of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan. He was informed that the project would be completed within stipulated time period.

The chief secretary paid a surprise visit to Children and Nishtar Hospital Multan Saturday night. He reviewed the cleanliness and other arrangements in the emergency, surgical and different wards.