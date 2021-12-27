Training arranged for MPAs: Mushtaq Ghani says KP Assembly performance ideal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed 137 bills during the last three and a half years including legislation for the rights of women such as their share in the property and curbing domestic violence which is record legislation, said Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a training workshop for law-makers and assembly staff, arranged by Anthro Insights organization in Karachi, he said the assembly performance remained ideal as all members played a positive role in framing laws.

The KP Assembly is the first where a daycare centre for woman members has been established, he said, adding that woman lawmakers in the assembly always worked for women rights and welfare. Mushtaq Ghani said he was proud to be a speaker of the House having competent members.

The KP Assembly speaker hoped the training would improve the performance of lawmakers and bring about positive changes in society through fruitful legislation.

Not only experienced and competent male members but also their female colleagues played an effective role in lawmaking and the passage of record 137 bills, including the vital bills for women rights in such a short period was its best proof, he added. The speaker lauded the positive role of the members provincial assembly from both the treasury and the opposition.

He said they always worked for the collective good of the people of KP keeping in view the rich traditions of the province.

Mushtaq Ghani distributed certificates among the workshop participants and also appreciated the Anthro Insights organization for arranging the event.

KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, the assembly secretary Kifayatullah Afridi and others attended the workshop.