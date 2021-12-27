Technopolis a game-changer project: CM

LAHORE: A delegation, led by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Sunday. Matters related to higher education came under discussion.

The chief minister said former government did not take any practical steps for promotion of education and only hoodwinked people through hollow slogans. The Lahore Knowledge Park project was an open proof of their incompetence, as this project was merely in the files for the last 10 years. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started work on the Lahore Technopolis Project which was being set under the vision of “Excellence in Knowledge and Enterprise”.

International universities would establish their campuses in Lahore Technopolis, he added. The chief minister said that funds would be given to the youth besides providing them business opportunities and training. Lahore Technopolis would get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) besides getting tax exemption for 10 years.

Zone Enterprises would get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project would be a game-changer for the new generation, he added. Usman Buzdar said that modern education was the right of every child and due to the education-friendly policies of the government, 21 universities had been included in the international and Asian rankings.

He said that the government was going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province. The delegation included Knowledge Park Chairman Jamal Ansari, IT University Vice-Chancellor Sarfraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayyum.

Lauds performance: The chief minister Sunday lauded the performance of the cabinet committee on law and order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for taking excellent security arrangements on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day.

According to official sources here, the chief minister said that with the blessing of the Allah Almighty and effective measures taken by the Punjab government, celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day were held peacefully.

Usman Buzdar said that Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe environment. The coordination of the agencies concerned with the provincial agencies and departments as a team was excellent, he added.

MUNIR NIAZI FLYOVER: The chief minister paid homage and acknowledged the literary services of renowned poet the late Munir Niazi.According to official sources here, on the 15th death anniversary of Munir Niazi, Gulberg Jail Road Flyover had been attributed to the late poet and now it would be called Munir Niazi Flyover.

The chief minister directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General to display the new name of flyover and said that the late Munir Niazi had a prominent place among his contemporaries.