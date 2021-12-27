Indonesia reports 92 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 92 new cases of Covid-19, raising its tally of infections to 4,261,759, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll from the Covid-19 in the Southeast Asia country rose by two to 144,055, while 148 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,113,049.

Among the 92 new cases, 46 were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with the history of traveling abroad.