Monday December 27, 2021
World

Indonesia reports 92 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

By Xinhua
December 27, 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 92 new cases of Covid-19, raising its tally of infections to 4,261,759, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll from the Covid-19 in the Southeast Asia country rose by two to 144,055, while 148 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,113,049.

Among the 92 new cases, 46 were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with the history of traveling abroad.

