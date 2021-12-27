Indonesia reports 92 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Sunday reported 92 new cases of Covid-19, raising its tally of infections to 4,261,759, according to the country's Health Ministry.
The death toll from the Covid-19 in the Southeast Asia country rose by two to 144,055, while 148 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,113,049.
Among the 92 new cases, 46 were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 with the history of traveling abroad.
United Nations, United States: A UN official said on Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35...
Jerusalem: A bird flu outbreak has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes on a reserve in northern Israel, an unusually...
NEW YORK: Canada plans to formally join Mexico in calling for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute with the...
Arbil, Iraq: The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were...
KHARTOUM: Sudanese security authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of 114 protesters over violations during...
Canada and China relations plunged in December 2018 when Beijing responded to arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou...
Comments