Sudan arrests 114 protesters over violations in demonstrations

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of 114 protesters over violations during demonstrations in the capital Khartoum on Saturday. "A total of 114 suspects have been arrested and legal measures have been taken against them," Khartoum State's Security Affairs Coordination Committee said in a statement.
"Some violations were detected, including an attack on the auto inspection building in eastern Nile, attempted attack on Bahri city's police station, smashing of windows of four police vehicles, and the destruction of floors, billboards and traffic signals," it added.
The committee stressed that the police dealt with the violations using "minimal force" with tear gas. The statement stated that there were some injuries among the citizens, most of whom were due to suffocation and stampede, adding that 58 policemen were also injured during the protests.
