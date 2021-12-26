‘29 PTI MNAs want to join PML-N’

ISLAMABAD: Senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) have confirmed that there is a list containing names of 29 MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who desperately want to join the party without pre-condition.

Rumors were rife but the rank and file of the PMLN had always avoided confirming it. Former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during his recent media talk in London had even categorically stated that there was no such list and rumors about it were baseless.

Now senior members of the PMLN, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and former minister of state Talal Chaudhry, had confirmed that there was a list that contained the names of PTI members who wanted to join the party.

Sources confided to this correspondent that this list had already been shared with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had so far not given any directive to the party members in this respect.

“At the first instance these disgruntled PTI MNAs wanted assurance for award of party

tickets in next general elections but now they unconditionally want to join the PMLN,” the sources said.

Talking to The News, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said: “As far as my information is concerned I personally know names of 22 PTI MNAs but I am not confirmed about other elected members.”

He said: “The number game is not a problem as a handsome number of ruling party members are directly or indirectly approaching our leadership on a regular basis.

We want an environment where every

party should be free to take its decisions and people be given right to elect its representatives in free, fair and transparent elections.”