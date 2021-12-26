Speakers call for liberation of all communities in India

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar said that growing human rights abuses, especially atrocities against Muslims in India, are once again highlighting the need of realizing the two-nation theory and vision of Quaid-i-Azam.

They further said that the only solution to the growing Indian extremism in India is the liberation of all nations from Indian colonialism.

The protection of minorities in India is solely and exclusively dependent upon the freedom of the various communities and nations living there.

They were addressing at a seminar on "Quaid-i-Azam: Thoughts and Influences" organized by the Muslim Institute.

Speakers included Dewan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Provincial Minister for Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz, Major General (R) Zahid Mubashir Sheikh, Prof. Humayun Ehsan, and Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi Vice Chancellor of Government College University.

The speakers said that it was due to Quaid-i-Azam that Pakistan came into being by uniting the Muslims of the subcontinent on a single ideology.

The speakers further said that the Hindutva ideology, which has raised the voice of genocide against Muslims in India, proves the Quaid-i-Azam’s view that unless all nations living in India get their freedom, peace can’t be assured.

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh State are under perpetual Indian aggression even in the 21st century which is a clear violation of international law.

Speakers said that everyone of us needs to understand this message that we have to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to build Pakistan.

The speakers emphasized that Allama Iqbal knew that only Quaid-i-Azam could fulfill the hopes of Muslims of this region.

The poem written by Allama Iqbal on the Mosque of Cordoba perfectly endorses his vision regarding Pakistan and Quaid-i-Azam.

The speakers further said that we are fortunate to have a great leader like Quaid-i-Azam.

There are many monuments around the world named after Quaid-i-Azam.

Researchers around the world pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam, who not only changed the geography of the world but also laid the foundations of an ideological and nation-state in an age of geographical and linguistic nationalism.

Today, we need to acquaint our young generation with the ideas of our great leaders so that they may have moral and intellectual training and at the same time be in tune with their ideology.

The only nations that thrive in the world are those that adhere to the ideologies of their predecessors and preserve their culture and identity.

Quaid-i-Azam brought us to the recognition of Islamic-Creed which is a universal ideology and teaches us to establish peace and love in the world.

The seminar was attended by university professors and students, scholars, and researchers from various institutions, analysts, lawyers, and media representatives.

Finally, Chairman Muslim Institute and Diwan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali thanked all the distinguished guests for attending the seminar.