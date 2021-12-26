Nazim Jokhio’s murder: Mother threatens self-immolation if justice not provided

SUKKUR: Jamila Jokhio, mother of brutally murdered Nazim Jokhio, on Saturday threatened to commit self-immolation, if the victim’s family was not provided justice and the culprits were not awarded stern punishments.
She said that she was awaiting justice while the powerful people were pressurising them to withdraw the case against them, but, she added, that she will pursue the case till her last breath to bring the culprits to book.
She demanded strict punishments to MNA Jam Abdul Karim, Niaz Salar and Ahmed Shoro for killing her son, Nazim Jokhio.
Jamila Jokhio also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJP Gulzar Ahmed and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to provide justice to them by ensuring exemplary punishments to those involved in the murder of Nazim Jokhio. It is pertinent to mention that Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death last month at the farmhouse of PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim and his brother PPP MPA Jam Owais for recording a video of their foreign guests hunting houbara bustard, an endangered specie in Thatta.
