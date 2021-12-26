Stray cat population soaring in Rawalpindi

The stray cat population is rising in the city streets having multiple houses. Our approach to the stray-cat problem is not good. A common, but merciless, approach is to either ignore kittens or drop them in a faraway location. People need education about the adoption of kittens.

"I have been a cat lover since my childhood. When I notice the miseries of cats, I start feeding them. Cat foods are easily available in the market. These living beings not only need food, shelter they do need much care, love, and protection," says Zillay Huma.

"Several stray cats have delivered in my house. Every time a pregnant cat came to my house, I would give her space. A few months after delivery, the cat and kittens moved out of the house on their own," says Manzar Zaidi.

"A stray cat delivered four kittens in my house. My daughter knew how to handle their litter. She gave food and shelter to these lovely little souls. After about three months, she gave the kittens up for adoption," says Shameer Ali.

"The children in my street are comfortable handling cats. They have even named all the cats on the street. Cats can live on their own and can handle kittens by themselves. Our locality has a high population of rats, squirrels, and pigeons. Hence, cats can hunt, and do not have to be fed, so I feel happy," says Burhan Ali.

"The population of prey has declined in my street, and there is not enough space for cats to hunt. Hence, the mother cat requires supplementary cat food. Aggressive male cats also attack kittens and female cats now, perhaps due to an increase in their population and a lack of food," says Takreem Hussain.

"On recording the cat population in my area, I found that within three years, there were forty-five cats from one female cat. I created a complete family tree of cats, which showed that their population in the neighbourhood is exploding in our locality," says Jawad Haider.

"Female cats usually deliver once, sometimes even twice within six months. They deliver even before they turn a year old. Therefore, the residents will have to either adopt the kittens or arrange their adoption," adds Jawad.

"Some cats start mewing and fighting aggressively. So keep them isolated in a room, without using a cage, and give food and necessary care. You can help stray cats in your locality by providing basic requirements like food and shelter," says Beenish Fatima.

"When a cat delivers in my home, I give some privacy so that it feels safe. I do not let everyone come and see the kittens. I buy some food for the mother cat. I advise cat-lovers to adopt kittens born to stray cats, instead of buying pets," says Qalb-e-Zahra.