PPP can’t make Sindh’s residents its slaves, say PSP and ANP

Leaders of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Saturday criticised what they said ongoing discrimination against certain citizens in Sindh regarding issuance of domiciles and computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

The two parties were of the view that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could not make residents of Sindh its slaves.

A delegation of the PSP led by its central leader Syed Hafeezuddin met ANP leaders, including Sindh Secretary General Younas Bunariee, at the latter’s provincial headquarters to discuss the controversial law on local government bulldozed by the PPP government in the Sindh Assembly despite opposition by all the major opposition parties in the province.

Hafeezuddin said the PSP and ANP had same views against what he called a ‘black law’ on the chapter of local government in Sindh. He added that the PSP had opposed the controversial bill and condemned the reduction of powers and authorities of the city government setups.

ANP’s Bunariee said that all opposition parties had the same opinion on the recently passed local government bill but they were following their own course of action. “Opposition parties must first come to the same page so that they all together fight for an empowered local government system that is necessary for resolving the city’s civic issues,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said it was high time that the people should come out of their homes and stand against the perpetual tyranny of the PPP as silence was no longer an option. “Silence on oppression is tantamount to supporting and strengthening the oppressor,” he said while addressing a meeting with the party’s office-bearers of District East.

“The PPP will make it difficult for those who remain silent in oppression to survive. We believe that those who remain silent will have to suffer in this world and in the hereafter,” Kamal said.

From Karachi to Kashmore, Sindh is a victim of the PPP's democratic terrorism, he said. “The PPP wants to make Sindh the personal dynasty of Asif Ali Zardari which will be thwarted together with all the patriotic Pakistanis.”

The PSP chairperson said the Sindh LG Amendment Act 2021 was a conspiracy against Pakistan. “Such laws were not made by India in the Occupied Kashmir and by the British in the occupied Subcontinent,” he said.