Sindh restricts public events to specified areas due to Omicron

On the recommendations of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), the Sindh government has issued new guidelines for public gatherings and events.

The notification issued reads: “The NCOC vide their letter dated December 24, 2021 has communicated the following guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming gatherings and events in order to avoid likely effects on Pakistan due to the rapid spread of Omicron in the world.

“Events and gatherings be organised in specific areas allocated by the respective district administrations as per the currently enforced NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] for that particular city. Preferably, events and gatherings be organised outdoors, but in case of indoor events, windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.

“Only vaccinated individuals are allowed to attend gatherings and events. Symptomatic individuals (cough, flu or fever) should not be allowed to attend gatherings and events. Event organisers to ensure mandatory mask wearing, multiple entry and exit points to prevent overcrowding, and display of Covid protocols at prominent places at the venue for general awareness.

“Accordingly, the home department, Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) is pleased to order for the implementation of the above guidelines within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh, with adherence to the currently enforced NPIs and instructions issued vide the home department’s order of even number dated December 15, 2021.”