'It: Welcome to Derry': Makers unveil final release date with new poster

Bill Skarsgård to reprise the role of 'Pennywise'

Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise is returning to haunt viewers this time in a prequel drama series.

Backed by HBO, It: Welcome to Derry is going to highlight the origin story of the hideous clown.

Earlier, Bill played the role in two Stephen King movies in 2017 and 2019. He will now be returning to reprise the character in a horror series.

The makers have just dropped a new poster of the much-awaited show. Not just that, they have also confirmed the release date of the series.

Taking it to Instagram, HBO revealed that It: Welcomed to Derry will be making its first stop at the San Diego Comic-Con 2025. However, the show will also be available at the streaming giant in October.

“All roads lead to Derry. First Stop: #SDCC. It: Welcome to Derry is coming this October to HBO Max”, they wrote.

The poster gave a chilly and frightening vibe as it showcased a car moving on a road amidst a scary backdrop. “Go back to where it all began”, it read.

Desperate fans expressed their excitement to watch the drama as they wrote, “After House of the Dragon, this is the show I’m most eagerly looking forward to.”